Here Comes The Bride! Why Blac Youngsta Wants To Pay For Your Wedding

 

What better way to get “turnt up” on a Tuesday than to kick it with Black Youngsta! DJ Sir RJ caught up with the high-energy rapper when he stopped by the iPower Richmond studio.

Newly ordained, Blac Youngsta is currently looking for a couple to marry. Not just marry, but also pay for their wedding! However, he’s looking for a couple that will really benefit from him taking care of their nuptial expenses.

If you know of anyone or if you’re that person, hit him up!

