LOUD Records 25th Anniversary Concert To Feature Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia & More

Though Def Jam, Death Row and Bad Boy were considered the 90’s biggest and baddest Hip-Hop record labels, real heads know that LOUD Records was responsible for dropping just as much classic material (if not more) as the aforementioned companies. To celebrate its 25th Anniversary, LOUD Records will be throwing a OG star-studded concert on October 11 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ dubbed LOUD Twenty-Five.

Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Big Pun, and Xzibit are just a few names that the house that Steve Rifkind and Rich Issacson built. They helped push the rap game forward and the sounds that they created still reverberate in the culture to this day.

Slated to feature performances from LOUD alumni such as the Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia, Mobb Deep (R.I.P. Prodigy), dead prez, Pete Rock, and a Big Pun tribute courtesy of Fat Joe and Remy Ma, the concert event is poised to become a night to remember for the heads who lived Hip-Hop’s golden era.

Steve Rifkind perfectly summed up why this concert means so much to him.

“This celebration means the world to me,” said Rifkind via a press statement. “LOUD was born out of a love for hip hop and a childhood fantasy. To see it grow into one of the most iconic and storied hip hop labels in history and having the opportunity to celebrate with our amazing artists 25 years later leaves me speechless about our journey.”

Get tickets to the OG Hip-Hop concert of 2019 at Ticketmaster and let us know if you’re looking forward to partying like it’s nineteen ninety-something once again come October 11.

