Mom Who Provides Free Lunches For Kids In Her Local Community Raises Over $65K For Her Initiative

When it comes to supporting the youth, it takes a village. After the story of a St. Louis woman who makes 100 lunches for children in her local community every day made headlines, several donors have stepped up to contribute to her initiative, St. Louis Public Radio reported.

For five years, Champale Anderson has used her own money to make free snack bags for kids in her St. Louis neighborhood who would otherwise go hungry. She started a GoFundMe with a goal of $1,500. It's raised more than $60,000. (via @stlpublicradio)https://t.co/jIHeHeR1wx — NPR (@NPR) September 19, 2019

Champale Anderson—a mother of six—has been providing youngsters in her neighborhood with breakfast, lunch, and snacks for the past five years. After noticing that many of the children in her community were living in poverty and would often go without food, the health care provider decided to take action and launch a project designed to combat hunger. Through her Champ’s Teardrops initiative, she provides students with nutritious bagged lunches and snacks. She has an open-door policy where kids in the community can stop by her home to pick up food.

“I noticed the kids they are always hungry. They get off the bus and they take off running and they never know what I will have in the bag. I switch up and have special treats for my special babies,” she told Fox 2 News. “It makes me proud. My goal is to go to different neighborhoods and give out bags.” Since launching a GoFundMe page for her project, Anderson has gone far beyond her $1,500 goal and raised over $65,000. She plans on using the funds to grow her project and continue to make an impact in the lives of children in her community and beyond.

Initiatives like Champ’s Tearsdrops are needed as childhood hunger remains an issue in the U.S. According to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry, more than 12 million children in America live in food-insecure households. Further research revealed that 17.9 percent of children under the age of 18 live in homes where there are scarce amounts of food or there is a lack of safe and nutritious food options.

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 photos Launch gallery 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur 1 of 50 2. “Moonwalk” by Michael Jackson 2 of 50 3. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison 3 of 50 4. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar 4 of 50 5. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah 5 of 50 6. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama 6 of 50 7. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead 7 of 50 8. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers 8 of 50 9. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe 9 of 50 10. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston 10 of 50 11. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan 11 of 50 12. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley 12 of 50 13. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison 13 of 50 14. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant 14 of 50 15. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison 15 of 50 16. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker 16 of 50 17. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka 17 of 50 18. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham 18 of 50 19. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino 19 of 50 20. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers 20 of 50 21. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks 21 of 50 22. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson 22 of 50 23. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall 23 of 50 24. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz 24 of 50 25. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins 25 of 50 26. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin 26 of 50 27. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas 27 of 50 28. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree 28 of 50 29. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene 29 of 50 30. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry 30 of 50 31. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn 31 of 50 32. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou 32 of 50 33. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis 33 of 50 34. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris 34 of 50 35. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane 35 of 50 36. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler 36 of 50 37. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou 37 of 50 38. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown 38 of 50 39. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen 39 of 50 40. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin 40 of 50 41. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder 41 of 50 42. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett 42 of 50 43. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell 43 of 50 44. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki 44 of 50 45. “Roots” by Alex Haley 45 of 50 46. “Sula” by Toni Morrison 46 of 50 47. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho 47 of 50 48. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake 48 of 50 49. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup 49 of 50 50. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth, right before school starts. See Also: Terry Crews Says Hollywood Is ‘Like A Plantation’ And ‘If This Is The End Of My Career, Just End It’ Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

Mom Who Provides Free Lunches For Kids In Her Local Community Raises Over $65K For Her Initiative was originally published on newsone.com