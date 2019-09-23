HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Regina King Shows Out In A Money Green Suit For 2019 Emmy After Party [POLL]

Regina King was a dream at the 2019 Emmy Awards, arriving in a beautiful, blue, custom Jason Wu gown. She looked gorgeous as she posed in the pleated ensemble. However, the Academy Award winner switched it up for the after party and we are dying over the lewk!
First off – let’s get into this hair and makeup. Her makeup was done by Latrice Johnson who rimmed both the top and bottom or King’s eyes with a bold green eyeliner. It really makes her eyes pop and goes with the whole monochromatic look. I like that she left us with a nude lip to allow her eyes and the outfit to star. Her hair was styled by Larry Sims who gave her the ultimate ponytail!
From the front, it looks like a short bob, but when she turned around, you saw it’s actually an African inspired loose ponytail that’s wrapped in gold and left open in waves at the bottom. This ponytail is fab and using gold and fabric in hair has been trending and was even seen at the NYFW Maki Oh show.
Her suit is created by Christopher John Rogers – this is a big deal for the designer who is also a CVFF Finalist. Celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross and Rihanna have recently been seen in his looks. Regina King’s shoes are Italian made by Malone Souliers.
We think Regina King was feeling the look as she was serving in this video that her stylists posted.
Later in the evening, the actress switched out her heels for some black and brown oxford flats and the outfit is still hitting!
Beauties, we want to know what you think about this look – is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and sound off in our comment section.
