CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jobless Antonio Brown To Appear In Court Over $7M Condo Battle

The troubled wide receiver was just let go from the New England Patriots amid sexual misconduct allegations and alleged acts.

Patriots at Dolphins 9/15/2019

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

The recently jobless Antonio Brown has barely begun handling the flurry of allegations that have come out since his swift departure from the Oakland Raiders to the New England Patriots and now has more legal issues on his plate. The talented, if somewhat troubled, wide receiver is now due in court over a $7 million condo battle with his Miami landlord.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Brown is using his newly cleared schedule to finally appear for a court deposition. Brown is in the middle a nasty battle with his former landlord, Vladimir Kirsanov, over a $7 million Miami condo.

In court docs filed on September 18, Kirsanov accused Brown of blowing off a deposition in the case, despite being ordered by the judge.

He explained during an August hearing, the judge ordered Brown to be deposed within 30 days. The landlord wrote, “Brown had until Tuesday, September 17, 2019 to appear for a deposition. Defendant Brown failed to comply and is in violation of this Court’s Order.”

Brown’s landlord company, Aqualina 1402 LLC, launched the suit last year after leasing the player an oceanfront condo in Miami for $7 million. According to the landlord’s suit, Brown left the leased apartment and its high-end furnishings in terrible shape thus breaking terms of the least. The total in damages the landlord is seeking has not been specified.

If Brown does not appear in court on September 24, he runs the risk of being sanctioned.

Photo: Getty

Jobless Antonio Brown To Appear In Court Over $7M Condo Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close