ATL Shawty: Rocko And Future Squash Their Beef [Video]

The A is lit.

Rap Star Future In Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Atlanta was treated to a moment they never thought would happen. Two of the city’s top names have called a truce.

As spotted on Bossip, Rocko and Future have mended their once sour relationship. On Friday, September 20 the “Wicked” rapper treated his hometown to a very special set of his Legendary Nights Tour. He not only brought out 21 Savage and Lil Baby but he also invited his former mentor and business partner. Naturally the surprise appearance took the crowd by surprise as they not only hugged it out but proceeded to perform “Chosen One” together.

This peace treaty was highly unlikely as Rocko, who originally discovered Future, claimed he was not properly compensated when his former mentee signed his recording artist deal at Sony Music. In response to the allegations, Future said Rocko robbed him with an unfair contract. They would be at odds for almost five years. Thankfully the two have come to a common ground and are back to being friends.

You can view a clip of their performance below.

Photo: @PhotosByBeanz

ATL Shawty: Rocko And Future Squash Their Beef [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

