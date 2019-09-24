CLOSE
BIG3 Basketball Star Andre Emmett Shot And Killed In Dallas

Rest in powerful peace.

BIG3 - Week Seven - Milwaukee

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Andre Emmett, a star basketball player and member of the BIG3, was shot and killed in Dallas on Monday (Sept. 24) morning. He was 37.

According to TMZ, the former Texas Tech star was sitting in his car in front of his home when a pair of men approached him.

According to Dallas PD … Emmett was approached by 2 suspects while sitting in his car in front of his house around 2:30 AM on Monday. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and an altercation ensued.

Cops say Emmett was gunned down while trying to run away from the suspects … and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Emmett — the 35th pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2004 NBA Draft — was the 2nd leading scorer in the 3-on-3 league this past season while playing for 3’s Company.

Said the BIG3 via a press statement “The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around.”

Rest in power Andre Emmett.

 

BIG3 Basketball Star Andre Emmett Shot And Killed In Dallas was originally published on hiphopwired.com

