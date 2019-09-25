CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Oprah Opens Up About Her Bad Case Of Pneumonia, And Why It’s “Nothing To Play With”

During a recent sit down interview with Ellen Degeneres, media mogul Oprah Winfrey opened up about how I recent brush with pneumonia almost got very serious.

Winfrey stopped by the talk show while promoting her upcoming tour, when she revealed she had just gotten cleared after a nasty battle with pneumonia.

“So, here it is. I came back from overseas and I thought I had a cold — but it wasn’t a cold. I ended up in the emergency room and they said, ‘You have pneumonia.’ And I go home, and pneumonia is nothing to play with, y’all. It is very serious. And I was on antibiotics for a week and the antibiotics weren’t working. And then I go back for another CT scan and they go, ‘It’s actually worse. You should see a lung specialist,” she said.

When she got to the specialist, the doctor was very worried about her condition.

“He puts his stethoscope here and I see the ‘Oh, s***’ face. It is like, ‘Oh my God, something’s wrong with you.’ And I can see it. He didn’t hide it.”

He ordered Winfrey to stop traveling and take some time off.

“And I went back in a week and I was better. He called me every day to make sure I was using the inhaler and taking the right antibiotics. And when I walked in and I was better, he thanked me three times for getting better and said, ‘Can I have a hug?’ And I could tell he was like, ‘Not on my watch is this going to happen.’”

Luckily, Ms. O is in the clear. But her message for her fans is, “Don’t play with it. Get your flu shots and get your pneumonia shots. It’s nothing to play with. It takes people out. But I’m telling you, it changed the way I look at wellness.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

