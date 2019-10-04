CLOSE
So Beautiful
Megan Thee Stallion Is Killing The Bob Game

Meek Mill & Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Hot Girl Meg is back at it again with another hair slay! Since stepping on the scene, the Houston femcee has had her foot on our necks in the beauty and fashion department. And by the looks of it, her reign is not stopping anytime soon.

A true hair chameleon, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has done it all! From long and sleek hair units to neon color trends, Megan never sticks with a style for too long. However, we’ve seen that the star has a great affinity for bob styles and we’re hoping that her latest look goes the distance.

Wassup October ✨ love u @danielsleather 😘

The beauty hit the ‘gram to show off her banging new bob style and we’re obsessed! Styled by Alonzo Arnold, she flaunted a jet black center-part bob that’s full of body and movement. In other words, its every bit as chic as you can imagine. A nice change of pace from her colored units, this lace wig slay proves that nothing beats a classic style.

She showed off her new ‘do wearing a white shearling coat, diamond jewelry and matching white heels for a stunning look. Topping off her slay with a gorgeous cut crease eye makeup look and glowing skin she created herself, Megan is in a class of her own. Who knew our favorite Hot Girl could beat her face to perfection?

As always, we would love to hear from you! Are you loving Megan’s new bob slay? Would you rather her go back to her colored tresses? Let’s talk about it! Sund off in the comment section below.

BET Awards 2019 - Pre Show

[caption id="attachment_3052510" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Maury Phillips / Getty[/caption] If you haven't heard her name by now, you've most definitely seen her face. Megan Thee Stallion's music and freestyles are all over your social media feeds. Her ferocious bars and buxom body has girls pulling up to the nearest gas station to show off their twerking skills. Even Trey Songz tried to shot his shot at the 24-year-old Houston native. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu7J5LnlL1p/ Megan recently lost her mother to brain cancer but she's keeping her head high despite the melancholy circumstances and seizing her moment. Her latest video Big Ole Freak reached over 1 million views on Youtube we're almost positive she's poised to be included on XXL's Freshman cover (check out her pitch, here). https://www.instagram.com/p/BvS-2dhlHRM/ Needless to say, Megan got next... Keep scrolling for more pics of thee stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Killing The Bob Game  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

