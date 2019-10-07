CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With 10-Day Jail Sentence For Missing Jury Duty

Florida man Deandre Somerville, 21, overslept and missed an August jury duty appointment.

Judge gavel with Justice lawyers, Businesswoman in suit or lawyer, Advice and Legal services Concept.

Source: boonchai wedmakawand / Getty

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting many online to speak out against the presiding judge. Deandre Somerville, 21, overslept and missed his August appointment which led to his arrest in court.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge John Kastrenak saw fit to give Somerville, a college student who has never been in trouble, was given 10 days in jail, 150 hours of community service, ordered to write an apology, and one year of probation. The sentencing prompted outrage on social media with many stating the judge went overboard.

Those cries were heard as the judge lowered Somerville’s sentence although, adding insult to injury, he wants the man to serve as a spokesperson for the seriousness and responsibility of jury duty according to a report from the Sun-Sentinel. Somerville told local NBC affiliate WPTV that he learned a valuable lesson but that the experience has changed his life forever.

Photo: Getty

Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With 10-Day Jail Sentence For Missing Jury Duty  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close