Mac Millers’s Drug Suppliers Are Being Charged For His Overdose

It looks like Mac Miller’s death will not be in vein. Three men are being held to legal task for their role in providing the late rapper’s passing.

Page Six is reporting that a grand jury indictment concerning Mac’s death has been unsealed. According to the website the documents state a trio of men allegedly distributed cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to Miller which lead to his untimely death in 2018.

Cameron Pettit, 28, of West Hollywood, California; Stephen Walter, 46, of Los Angeles; and Ryan Reavis, 36, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona have all been hit with charges related to his overdose. These new allegations will be stacked on prior drug offenses. Currently each of the accused are all in custody and face a mandatory sentence of 20 years if convicted.

Martin Berrios Posted 7 hours ago

