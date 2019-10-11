CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Heavyweight Meme To TV Screen: Watch Deontay Wilder Flaunt His Acting Chops On ‘Magnum P.I.’

Deontay Wilder

Source: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Stringer / Getty

2019 has been one hell of a year for Deontay Wilder — and it looks like things are getting even better for boxing champ. According to reports, the WBC Heavyweight is set to guest star on an upcoming episode of CBS’ MAGNUM P.I.

In Friday night’s episode, entitled “Knights Last Forever”, Kumu and Higgins are in danger when Robin’s Nest is under siege by mercenaries storming the estate in order to find out the true identity of the White Knight, Robin’s muse and literary hero. Also, Rick and T.C. helps one of Rick’s employees (played by Deontay Wilder) when his car is stolen, and Higgins finally gives Magnum an answer about if she’ll become his partner.

With so many wonderful things happening for his career right now, it’s amazing that Wilder has time to be a television star too. But in his own words, athletes have done it before, and they still are “to this day!” Check out this behind the scenes clip of Deontay spending another day in paradise on the set of Magnum P.I.

Acting very well may be apart of this guy’s future. Deontay is pretty much good at anything he sets his mind to.

“People have to realize that God has blessed me with power. He hasn’t got me this far for no reason. I feel like God has a plan for me in this sport. That’s how I have came up this fast.”

Catch Wilder tonight on Magnum P.I. tonight @ 9PM ET on CBS.

Heavyweight Meme To TV Screen: Watch Deontay Wilder Flaunt His Acting Chops On ‘Magnum P.I.’  was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close