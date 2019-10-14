CLOSE
‘While Black’ Podcast Captures The Essence Of Being Black In America

From social justice to parenting the podcast covers a wide spectrum of topics relative to the Black community.

In 2014 the senseless murder of Mike Brown shook the nation. It was that tragic incident where many people, including While Black podcast creator Vince, came to the realization that the string of fatal police-related shootings happening throughout the country were far from being isolated situations and the ugly truths about racism in America were being brought to the forefront. While watching news coverage of the unrest that was unraveling in Ferguson following the 18-year-old’s death, alongside some of his white colleagues at work, Vince couldn’t help but notice how disconnected they were. The detachment and disregard left him feeling unsettled, forgotten, and invisible. He couldn’t wrap his mind around the fact that one could be so detached from an incident that impacted the entire country. He also was appalled by what he says were inaccurate narratives surrounding Brown and what took place that were being perpetuated by the media. It was in this moment where he realized he needed to become a voice for his community and utilize his platform to enlighten folks on what it’s like to be Black in America.

After years of using his social media platforms as an avenue to inform and ignite crucial conversations about social and political issues as they relate to the Black community, in 2018 Vince decided to launch the podcast While Black. The name stemmed from the James Baldwin quote “To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a rage almost all the time.” He also pulled his inspiration from gems dropped by the late rapper Tupac Shakur about racial and economic inequality in America. “I have an obligation to reach across this color isle and begin to inform white America of what it is to be Black in America. My social channels have a diverse audience and I understood the influence of my reach. I turned my social media feed and my platform into a social justice lightning rod,” Vince told NewsOne.

Going beyond the mission of giving individuals insight into the complexities of being Black in America, he also wanted to use the platform to close the knowledge and education gaps within the Black community. “I’m trying to create a platform that can use entertainment and fun to educate us on things that we truly need to be educated on. Whether it is correcting misconceptions, whether it is providing awareness, or whether it is providing additional education or inspiration. I find topics where I feel like there could be gaps within the African American community and I try to fill them.” Cognizant of the fact that the Black experience in America isn’t monolithic, Vince and his cohost Art feature a wide spectrum of guests who are experts in different spaces. From rappers to doctors and wealth building to parenting, the podcast covers a large range of topics.

While Black Podcast

Source: While Black Podcast

He says some of the most memorable guests that have been featured on the podcast include musician Okorie “OkCello” Johnson and Black activist Kimoni Sadiq. “Every episode will be with someone who has expertise or credibility in a space. Whether you agree with them or not, it’s thought-provoking, based on reality and provides you with something to chew on.”

For Vince, While Black is all about educating and empowering the Black community to take control of their narratives. He also hopes that the moves he’s made with the podcast inspires other Black creators to break into the world of podcasting and often uses his platform to highlight other African American podcasters. Representation is needed in the podcast space. Although more Black podcasts are being created, research shows that hosts are predominately white and male. He says increasing the representation of Black podcast listeners and creators starts with “reminding and reassuring individuals that their perspectives add value to conversations.”

As far as what’s on the horizon for the podcast, While Black is partnering with Apple which has one of the world’s largest platforms for podcast discovery and listenership. When asked about what he loves about being Black, Vince replied “We are a culture of people who are constantly evolving. We continue to push into areas and things that most of the world would say we have no business doing. There’s been this awakening inside of us to embody Black, to exude Black, to embrace Black, to codeswitch less, and to not be afraid to be in our own skin.”

(SP) GERMANY-STUTTGART-FIG-ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS-WOMEN'S ALL-AROUND FINAL

Witness Greatness: Every Time Simone Biles Won A Medal To Become Most Decorated Gymnast

32 photos Launch gallery

Witness Greatness: Every Time Simone Biles Won A Medal To Become Most Decorated Gymnast

Continue reading Witness Greatness: Every Time Simone Biles Won A Medal To Become Most Decorated Gymnast

Witness Greatness: Every Time Simone Biles Won A Medal To Become Most Decorated Gymnast

UPDATED: 11:15 a.m. EDT, Oct. 13 -- Simone Biles is a national treasure. The all-world gymnastics champion has nothing left to prove in her career at the tender age of just 22 years. Yet she was continuing to put in the work that has propelled her to already become the most decorated women's gymnast on the globe. But as she routinely shows, Biles' ability has no ceiling and by the time the weekend is over, there is a very high probability that the Ohio native will emerge as the all-time winningest gymnast of all time regardless of gender. https://twitter.com/jordynsleftbrow/status/1182329676464680960?s=20 The Olympics gold medalist officially confirmed her claim to greatness Sunday after winning her 25th overall medal during the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. It was her fifth gold medal during the competition, with the final two won on Sunday pishing her past Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus, who had previously held the record for decades. With her impressive sweep in the vault, balance beam, floor exercise, all-around and team categories, Biles secured her spot on the Mount Rushmore of gymnastics champions and at the same time set herself apart from the competition. Biles has the support of the entire United States of America. That includes her boyfriend, who went viral on Thursday over a video showing him cheering on Biles, who, with her win, enjoyed the distinction of having won the most medals out of any female gymnast. To think that Biles has achieved such a milestone under the unthinkable duress of having recently lost a sibling to gun violence made her determination for greatness that much more awesome. Her brother was arrested for a triple murder in Cleveland in late August, something that may have caused some to doubt whether she would go on to compete the rest of the year. Before the arrest, Biles was enjoying a historic run of high-level competition in the past year, including winning the all-around gold medal during Women’s Senior competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Aug. 11. Throughout it all, Biles has maintained her focus to sprint closer to history and even managed to have two moves named after her while flawlessly nailing the triple double, a triple-twisting, double somersault that no other woman and only two men have ever completed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fdp8SVOSF4 It's always a pleasure to watch someone who is the best at his or her craft, and Simone Biles is no exception. Scroll down to see every time she has won a medal before she shatters her own record in Germany on her way to perhaps becoming the most decorated Olympics gymnastics champion in Tokyo next year.

‘While Black’ Podcast Captures The Essence Of Being Black In America  was originally published on newsone.com

