Hot 107.9’s Reec Treats City To Big Free BBQ & Block Party!

Thanks to everyone that came out today! #ReecTreatsTheCity was a huge success‼️

Reec Swiney x Positive American Youth x @razedbarberandbeauty Treated The City to a Free BBQ & community fun day! JHS Cardinals Marching Bamd performed, there was complementary game truck play, moon bounces and a DJ. The event was hosted by Reec of Hot 107.9 and of course, the free BBQ was delicious! Razed Barber & Beauty Salon hooked up kids up with free hair cuts. We also honored #BreastCancerSurvivors and having a tribute to Ms. Lorraine Ward‼️

@gamefuryatlanta @jumperees

@payusa1 #SideWalkBBQ @xaviermortonsr @iamashcash @jonesboro_mmc @hot1079atl @reecswiney @dj_deceptacon

CLICK HERE FOR PICTURE GALLERY

