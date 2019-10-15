CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Summer Walker’s ‘Over It’ Beats First Week Streaming Record Set Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’

The Atlanta singer's debut studio album moved the equivalent of 134,00 units and 154.7 million streams.

Lights On Festival Curated by H.E.R. At Concord Pavilion

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Summer Walker released her studio debut album Over It earlier this month to much fanfare, and the enthusiasm from her loyal fan base paid off. The Atlanta songstress notched a new streaming record based on her numbers, beating out Beyoncé’s Lemonade as the most-streamed R&B album by a woman in its first week of release.

Billboard reports that Walker streamed the equivalent of 134,000 units for the project released on October 4, bringing its week-end October 10 streams to 154. 7 million, besting Beyoncé’s first week numbers of 115.2 million for Lemonade.

Even with the success of her debut, Walker still came in at second on the Billboard 200 charts behind K-Pop stars SuperM, who moved 168,000 equivalent units of their The 1st Mini Album release

Congrats to Summer Walker! Check out Over It in the streams below.

Photo: Getty

Summer Walker’s ‘Over It’ Beats First Week Streaming Record Set Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close