Nipsey’s Family Granted Custody Of 10-Year-Old Emani Asghedom

2019 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Since the passing of rapper Nipsey Hussle, his family and the mother of his eldest child, Tanisha Foster, have been embroiled in a custody battle.

While the family petitioned the court for guardianship, Foster wrote that she was opposed to the idea of her daughter living with her aunt, Nipsey’s sister.

“I strongly oppose both of the petitions filed by Samantha Alexandria Smith, Samiel Asghedom and Angelique Smith,” Foster says. “I am the mother of Emani Asghedom and there is no good reason my rights as her mother should be taken away from me, or otherwise reduced as her mother.”

Apparently, a judge didn’t agree.

According to TMZ, Nipsey’s family was granted guardianship of 10-year-old Emani Asghedom. The family has called Foster unfit while she maintained that after Nipsey’s death, things became very difficult for her. She claimed that the family kicked her out of the apartment Nipsey paid for. She claimed the family tarnished the co-parenting relationship she and Nipsey had built over the years.

The court found that Nipsey’s family provided enough evidence to prove that Nipsey’s siblings Samantha Smith, Sam Asghedom and his mother Angelique Smith have been named Emani’s guardians.

Emani is expected to inherit half of Nipsey’s 2 million estate. The son he shares with Lauren London, 3-year-old Kross, will inherit the other half.

Lauren was recently granted guardianship of the estate, meaning she will manage the money left to Kross.

Tanisha hasn’t spoken explicitly about the custody ruling, but she did share this image on her Instagram page.

