CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Fat Joe Is Working On Pilot For A Sitcom

Joe Crack is getting his acting on.

Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Inside

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

Fat Joe might be coming to your TV on a weekly basis. The Bronx rapper is reportedly working on a pilot for a sitcom.

According to Page Six, Joe Crack is developing a comedy pilot titled Mi Nuevo Barrio. Reportedly, the show is about “a streetwise Puerto Rican auto mechanic from the South Bronx who moves his Dominican wife, son and mother-in-law to an upscale New Jersey suburb after coming into a large sum of money and discovers that fitting in isn’t as easy as it looks.”

Well, we’re sold.

If all goes to plan, Joe would play the lead and also serve as executive producer.

Fat Joe isn’t new to the camera, besides rap videos he has numerous acting credits include Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It on Netflix, John Leguizamo’s Empire and Tiffany Haddish’s Night School.

Photo: Getty

 

Fat Joe Is Working On Pilot For A Sitcom  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close