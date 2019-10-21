15 Black-Owned Restaurant & Bars In Atlanta To Hit Up During SpelHouse Homecoming

Before you fire up the pit for tailgating, here are 15 Black-owned Restaurant and Bars in Atlanta to consider during SpelHouse Homecoming.

It’s homecoming season in Atlanta and everyone is looking forward to connecting with old friends and family. In the process of connecting, Atlanta has some black-owned good eats and bars that will make your homecoming trip worthwhile.

Here are 15 black-owned restaurants and bars you need to hit up while enjoying the homecoming festivities.

1. Kelz Kitchen

156 Forsyth Street Atlanta, GA 30303

Website: http://www.kelzkitchen.com/

Being a native of Charleston, SC, owner Kelz Chavis brought his Geechee background to Atlanta by providing us with soul food and seafood with a coastal twist. Kelz Kitchen has everyone from the Blue Fame to City Hall hooked on their crab stuffed salmon, jerk salmon and shrimp, turkey spaghetti, mac and cheese and lemon pepper wings.

2. Rosie’s Coffee Cafe

48 Northside Dr, Atlanta GA 30313

Website: https://www.rosiescoffeecafe.com/

With their second location within one mile from the AUC, Rosie’s is a cute and comfy restaurant that gives you communal vibes. From their chai tea latte to their fresh pound cakes, it’s the perfect spot to reunite over coffee with your AUC family and friends.

3. Busy Bee’s Cafe

a. 810 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Website: https://www.thebusybeecafe.com/menus/

Busy Bee’s has been “slanging” the best mac and cheese since 1947. Their centered-cut pork chops, cajun turkey wings, golden filet catfish, fresh collard and turnip greens, and their thanksgiving cornbread dressing shows that they have been making their soul food with our ancestors in mind.

4. Twisted Soul

1133 Huff Rd NW #D, Atlanta, GA 30318

Website: https://www.twistedsoulcookhouseandpours.com/

When you visit Twisted Soul you’ll understand Chef Deborah VanTrece concept, “Soul Food is more than being from the south,” with one bite of her hoisin glazed oxtails, vegetable fried rice, shallot ginger and bok choy (Chinese cabbage). Her signature moonshines will make you reconsider if you can drink anyone under the table during homecoming.

5. Green’s and Gravy

1540 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310 (404) 565-2074

Greens and gravy is a prime example of why Chef Darius Williams can cook. Located in the west end, Greens and gravy are bringing more than soul to the community with their famous fried chicken and, my favorite, collard green lasagna.

6. Escabor

327 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Website: https://www.escobaratlanta.com/

With it’s A LA Carte/Tapas Menu, Esacabor is a cool “swanky” atmosphere for young alumni (10 years post-grad) to enjoy. It’s smooth hookah, fish bowls, and signature cocktails such as the Head Huncho and Mecca of the South exemplify the vibes of a good time.

7. Habanas Cigar Lounge

301 Peters St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Website: (404) 330-8669

Great cigars, whiskey, and live music are offered at this well-known lounge on Peters Street.

8. Slutty Vegan

1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Website: http://sluttyveganatl.com/

If you haven’t been sluttified by CAU’s own Pinky Cole, then you missing out. Slutty Vegan puts a playful twist to 100% plant-based burgers. Their one night stand, sloppy toppy, dance hall queen, and menage a trois are a few reasons you should become a vegan slut before you hit the strip near the Ray Charles Performing Art Center.

9. Cafe Social House

1400 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE, Mableton, GA 30126

Website: https://cafesocialhouse.com/more-about-us/

Come to Cafe Social House to end the SpelHouse homecoming weekend with some fresh brunch. With their signature shrimp and grits served in a cute-large martini class, Marvin and Gloria Smith show that food preparation and presentation are keys to good dining.

10. Viva La Vegan

1265 Lee St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

(404) 951-2737

Viva La Vegan menu defines “Long Live the Vegan.” From their buffalo cauliflower sub to their vegan chicken philly’s, those are some tasty items to go along with your tailgate beer.

11. BQE

262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Website: https://www.bqelounge.com/

Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch on Saturday and Sunday, BQE is also another good spot to reconnect with your AUC family. Their signature red velvet chicken and waffles, crab kale mac and cheese and blacken salmon alfredo is worth trying.

12. My Potato Factory

1521 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Website: http://www.mypotatofactory.com/

My Potato Factory is another good eat in the west end. This restaurant puts a gourmet twist on baked and sweet potatoes. If you have taste for some gumbo or curry chicken, try it inside of Chef Tonya Morris bake potatoes. You won’t just eat those dishes with rice anymore.

13. D Cafe and Catering

1550 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Website: https://www.dcafeatl.com/

When you walk into D Cafe and Catering you can tell its family-owned and operated. Seeing the owner, Mrs. D, take your order and answer questions about her signature dishes, makes you feel at home. Her Piedmont pancakes and west end platter ensures why the residents in the West View Neighborhood and AUC Alumni love Mrs. D.

14. Milk and Honey

3719 Main St Atlanta, GA 30337 United States

Website: https://www.milkandhoneyatl.com/

From Food Network’s “Chopped: Redemption”, winner Chef Sammy has many people eager to try his award-winning dishes. This restaurant has an all-day brunch menu and healthy options that you and the entire family can choose from. His smothered fried lobster tail and grits, lobster gumbo and grits and rotisserie chicken are items you need to order.

15. Boogalou Restaurant & Lounge

239 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Website: https://www.boogalouatl.com/

Their infamous swinging chairs and featured drinks such as The “D”, The Boogalou Mudslide and their hookah make Boogalou another good spot to gather. Aside from the Hookah and drinks, they have some good menu items that Young Alumni will enjoy such as their lobster tail, zucchini fettuccine, and crab cakes.

Words by: Kinyana McCoy

