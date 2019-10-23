Last night (Oct. 21) while the New England Patriots were doing it to the New York Jets with no vaseline, we were blessed with the final trailer to J.J. Abrams highly anticipated conclusion to the franchise that George Lucas built (and ultimately damaged…no shots), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

While the previous two films have fans split as to whether J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) or Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) did the franchise more harm than good with their installments, this latest trailer is giving fans some hope that Abrams can end the decades-old saga on a high note.

Packing action to the brim with Kylo Ren and Rey once again in a lightsaber duel to the resistance waging war on the evil First Order army before we get a quick appearance from what we can assume is a zombie like Emperor Palpatine on a floating throne threatening Rey, The Rise of Skywalker seems to be all kinds of lit. It should be noted that rumors say Abrams wasn’t too keen on Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi so it should be interesting to see what he does to “fix” what he felt Johnson did wrong. Does he change that lame origin story that Johnson concocted to explain where Rey came from? Word is, yes. Will he find a way to resurrect Luke Skywalker (SPOILER!)? Fingers crossed!

Still, in this age of social media outrage expect hardcore fans to find all kinds of flaws in what is supposed to be the final chapter of this Star Wars saga before Game of Thrones writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss find new and creative ways to further piss off Star Wars fanatics and continue to sully the franchise in their eyes.

Check out the final full length trailer to J.J. Abrams Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops on December 20.

Kylo Ren & Rey Fight & Ultimately Team-Up In Final ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: