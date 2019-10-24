CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Love For Real: Sean “Diddy” Combs Files To Legally Change His Name To Love

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 03, 2018

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It may be time to start calling Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs by his latest nickname, Love again. The mogul recently filed paperwork to legally change his middle name from John to Love according to The Blast.

He made the initial announcement back in 2017 when he first considered being Brother Love but sort of walked it back a bit in a subsequent announcement. “I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet,” he said in a video message. “Due to an overwhelming response from the media out there, and due there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. Okay? I didn’t change my name.”

In order for his name to become legal, Puff’s legal team will have to publish it in a newspaper and as long as no one objects then Diddy will officially be known as Sean Love Combs.

If you’ve followed Puff since the beginning of his career then you know he’s got a wide variety of nicknames from Puff Daddy, Puffy and P. Diddy but Love would be his first official name change.

RELATED: Dance Like Diddy: 8 Times Puffy Made Us Want To Dance With Him

RELATED: Diddy Shoots Down Lori Harvey Pregnancy Rumors

Love For Real: Sean “Diddy” Combs Files To Legally Change His Name To Love  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close