Ciara and Russell Wilson Channel Their Inner Bey and Jay For Halloween

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been inspiring couples since they began dating in 2015, in 2018 for Halloween the couple opted to represent Wakanda with Black Panther themed costumes.

Tom Ford Men's - Arrivals - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson decided to get into the Halloween spirit by honoring Hip-Hop royalty.

On Wednesday (Oct. 30), the Wilsons reintroduced the world to the Carters in a series of photos shared to the “Beauty Marks” singer’s Instagram. The couple recreated the iconic pink and blue power suits from Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Louvre-set “Apes**t” video.

View this post on Instagram

Jay & Bey

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

The Wilsons were very thorough with the homage to the power couple, as Ciara rocked a cascading, high half-pony while donning a double-breasted blazer and iced-out accessories; and Russ brought his best Hov with a teal suit, gold jewelry and knotted wig. The Seahawks star went even further and channeled his inner rapper, lip-syncing alongside Ciara to the Brooklyn rapper’s verse.

The couple did add their own personal touch to the recreation, swapping out Mona Lisa for a smiling photo of Barack and Michelle Obama.

“From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas… Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween.”

View this post on Instagram

CC X Bey

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Check out the video below.

