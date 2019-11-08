CLOSE
Will The General ft. DaBaby “Go Crazy,” G-Eazy “Hittin Licks” & More

Will The General and The Baby play around and detective G-Eazy gets the buffalo eye from a homicide suspect. Today's Daily Visuals.

Even with his own Billboard chart topping album Kirk still fresh off the press, DaBaby has no problem hopping on other rapper’s tracks and sharing a little bit of his iced out shine.

In Will The General’s visuals for “Go Crazy,” he and DaBaby get as turnt up as they can in both physical and action figure form. They even got a few Barbie dolls riding with them in they hot wheels.

G-Eazy meanwhile becomes a playboy detective investigating a homicide only to get seduced by the suspected murderer (she murda too) in his black-and-white clip for “Hittin Licks.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Murs and The Grouch, YFN Lucci featuring Youngeen Ace, and more.

WILL THE GENERAL FT. DABABY – “GO CRAZY”

G-EAZY – “HITTIN LICKS”

MURS & THE GROUCH – “THESE HANDZ”

YFN LUCCI FT. YOUNGEEN ACE – “RIDE FOR ME”

TECH N9NE FT. KRIZZ KALIKO – “ACTIVE”

YELAWOLF – “UNNATURAL BORN KILLER”

SHEFF G – “FEEL AH WAY”

DNA PICASSO – “HIGH ROLLER”

MARTEEN FT. SAGE THE GEMINI – “TURNED OFF”

LUCKI – “4 THE BETTA”

TWAN MACK – “MAIN CONCERN”

SKYXXX FT. NLE CHOPPA – “HOTBOY REMIX”

SPACE CADET – “GOOD MOOD”

