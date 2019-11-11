Judge Greg Mathis Donates 50,000 Bottles Of Water To Flint Schools

Judge Greg Mathis is furthering his efforts to help individuals impacted by the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. According to NBC News, the Detroit native recently donated 50,000 bottles of water to the city’s students.

After learning about the cognitive effects that the contaminated water has had on several students within the school system, Mathis was determined to address the issue. The 50,000 bottles of water will be dispersed to schools throughout Flint on Monday. Mathis has also teamed up with AquaTru to provide nine water filtration systems to charter schools in the city. He believes that no parent should be put in a position to risk their child’s health due to the lack of accessibility to clean water. He added that if government officials aren’t going to rectify the situation, then individuals like himself will step up.

“It’s difficult to win the confidence of the citizens that you have allowed to be harmed,” he said. “If you wouldn’t risk it for your children, don’t ask these parents to risk it for theirs.” This isn’t the first donation that Mathis has made. Last year, he sent thousands of cases of water to Flint residents.

News about Mathis’ donation comes after 12-year-old activist Amariyanna Copeny⁠—who is known Little Miss Flint⁠—raised over $130,000 to create a long-term sustainable solution to the water crisis by bringing state-of-the-art water filters to underserved communities. The implementation of the water filters would give individuals the ability to have safe running water within their households. Earlier this year, rapper and actor Jaden Smith’s eco-friendly natural spring water brand JUST Goods Inc. teamed up with Flint’s First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church to implement a system called “The Water Box” which reduces lead and other toxic chemicals in contaminated water.

