Sindel Makes Her Screaming Debut In Lastest ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Gameplay Trailer

Sindel will join the growing roster of fighters as part of the $39.99 Kombat Pack on Nov.26.

Mortal Kombat 11 Sindel Trailer

Source: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios

Last month the Terminator T-800 minus Arnold’s voice traveled across to time to join in on the Mortal Kombat 11 action. Now it’s time for the return of the klassic fighter Sindel.

Finally, we get to see the former Queen of Edenia and mother to Princess Kitana get busy, and she has not missed a step. Sindel was last playable in 2011’s Mortal Kombat and was an NPC (non-playable character) in 2015’s Mortal Kombat X. The screaming Queen made her debut in the iconic fighting game franchise  25-years-ago in Mortal Kombat 3.

Now she is back with a fresh new look and is as vicious as she is regal. In the trailer, her unfortunate victim Nightwolf is on the receiving end of her devastating combination of moves, which involves her deadly hair and skin removing scream…literally. Sindel will join the growing roster of fighters as part of the $39.99 Kombat Pack on Nov.26. She will officially become available to all players beginning December 3.

With the announcement of Sindel, that now just leaves two more fighters that are due to join MK11. The Joker will arrive on January 28, and the highly-anticipated anti-hero Spawn on March 17, 2020.  If you haven’t purchased Mortal Kombat 11, which has already earned the title of being the best selling game of the year, we highly suggest you do so. You can watch Sindel get busy in the trailer below.

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios

Sindel Makes Her Screaming Debut In Lastest ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Gameplay Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

