CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

LET’S MAKEUP: Get Your Lipstick Game Ready For The Winter! Here Are 10 Colors You Need This Season

 

Makeup artist applies lipstick

Source: valentinrussanov / Getty

We are on the heels on the Winter season. Time to trade those nude and orange fall-themed lipsticks for the wine reds and deep brown hues. Per usual, the rotation from bright colors to darker ones is making it’s way through our makeup vanities. While it’s always a good idea to have a classic nude at your disposal, you should also have the season’s must-haves.

Wine reds, classic reds, burgundies, browns, nudes, and deep purples are colors you will see all over the place. They captivate the mood of the winter season perfectly. There is a level of warmth that each color offers and they’re perfect for just about any occasion.

Lipstick shopping can be somewhat of a hassle. If you’re not too sure what colors to shop for your winter lippie collection, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 lipsticks you need this season.

 

LET’S MAKEUP: Get Your Lipstick Game Ready For The Winter! Here Are 10 Colors You Need This Season  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close