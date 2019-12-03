CLOSE
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Full NPR Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

The Year of thee Stallion has another peak.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion did NPR’s Tiny Desk Festival, marking the first time (to date) she’s performed with a live band. With Phony Ppl backing her, Meg ran through her 25-minute setlist with hits and new music, including “Realer,” “Freak Nasty,” “Cash Sh*t,” “Big Ole Freak,” “Hot Girl Sumer,” “F*cking Around,” and “Money Good”.

And for good measure, a day before she plays White Oak Music Hall, she dropped a freestyle over The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize”. Watch the Tiny Desk performance as well as the new freestyle below.

