Top Stories Of The Week: Lizzo’s Sexiness, Loose Lipped Dame Dash, Plus More!

 

Here are all of the stories that blew up this week that you might have missed. Lizzo’s sexiness is making some folks nervous, plus Dame Dash tells some never before heard Aaliyah stories. Check out those and more below.

You Hate Lizzo’s Sexiness Because She’s Fat

Loose Lipped Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z Had A Crush On Aaliyah

Versace Sues Fashion Nova For Recreating JLo’s Iconic Green Grammys Dress

A 17-Year-Old Stabbed By Ex-Boyfriend’s 14-Year-Old New Girlfriend Over Pregnancy Scare

Why Does Atlanta Call The Police 12?

