Top Stories Of The Week: Lizzo’s Sexiness, Loose Lipped Dame Dash, Plus More!

Here are all of the stories that blew up this week that you might have missed. Lizzo’s sexiness is making some folks nervous, plus Dame Dash tells some never before heard Aaliyah stories. Check out those and more below.

____

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Hot 107.9: