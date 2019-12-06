Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Is Engaged To Deelishis [Video]

It’s not what you walk away from but what you walk away with. After being through one of the biggest injustices in American history one of the Central Park Five is glowing up.

As spotted on Page Six Raymond Santana has popped the question to his girlfriend Deelishis; and she said yes. On Thursday, December 5 he posted a video of himself taking a knee as he asked the Flavor Of Love reality star for her hand in marriage. His caption made it clear he claimed his queen. “Yea its official..ya can really hate me now!! @iamsodeelishis is officially off the market… shes all mines…#GODgavemethegoahead..” he wrote.

Naturally the model shared her excitement on her IG Story feed. “Woke up different. God loves me and so does Mr. Santana,” she revealed.

It has been a very long road to Santana and the rest of the Central Park Five. In 1989 he and his friends were wrongfully convicted of raping a female jogger. In 2014 they were awarded a settlement from the city. Ava DuVernay detailed their story on the moving When They See Us. You can see the trailer below.

