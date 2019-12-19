CLOSE
Jay-Z Taps DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Rod Wave, Kanye West & More For Year End Picks 2019

Much like 2018, Jay-Z has shared his year-end favorites for 2019 and a few interesting choices standout. The first? Kanye West‘s “Follow God” makes the list along with Rod Wave‘s “Heart On Ice”, DaBaby‘s “Intro”, Solange‘s “Almeda” and more.

The Kanye choice is interesting given how “icy” the relationship between the two has been over the past year and change but they seemed to be awkwardly back on good terms at Diddy’s birthday party over the weekend.

Houston makes some noise on Hov’s list including Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Cash Sh*t,” and Maxo Kream‘s “Meet Again,” plus another Solange favorite from When I Get Home in “Binz”. To peep the full playlist, peep it on TIDAL below.

Jay-Z Taps DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Rod Wave, Kanye West & More For Year End Picks 2019  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

