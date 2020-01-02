Celebrity Basketball Game MLK Weekend! #BallingForPeace

Join Hot 107.9’s Reec and the Hotshots on MLK Weekend for a Celebrity B-Ball Game #GameAgainstViolence
January 18, 2020
From 3:00pm to 6:00pm
Stewart Middle School, 8138 Malone St.
Douglasville, GA 30134
Admission: Free or Small Monetary Donation
B’Ball Team: Hot107.9 vs Beanee D-Ville Squad
Hot Coach/Player: Reec (Hot 107.9)
D-Ville Coach: Coach Forest
Play-by-play calls by Commissioner Henry Mitchell aka Mitch Henry
Proceeds going to: Positive American Youth,
Fit For the Future Community Development Group, Inc. & Stewart Middle School Athletic Department.
– LAHH Tabius Tate, Rap Game’s jhacari, and more
– 33 Promotional Spots per week
– Live Broadcast on Hot 107.9
Check out some LIVE action with Reec and the Hotshots!
