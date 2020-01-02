CLOSE
Celebrity Basketball Game MLK Weekend! #BallingForPeace

Join Hot 107.9’s Reec and the Hotshots on MLK Weekend for a Celebrity B-Ball Game #GameAgainstViolence

January 18, 2020

From 3:00pm to 6:00pm

Stewart Middle School, 8138 Malone St.

Douglasville, GA 30134

Admission: Free or Small Monetary Donation

B’Ball Team:  Hot107.9 vs Beanee D-Ville Squad
Hot Coach/Player:  Reec (Hot 107.9)
D-Ville Coach: Coach Forest
Play-by-play calls by Commissioner Henry Mitchell aka Mitch Henry
Proceeds going to: Positive American Youth,
Fit For the Future Community Development Group, Inc. & Stewart Middle School Athletic Department.
  – LAHH Tabius Tate, Rap Game’s jhacari, and more
  – 33 Promotional Spots per week
  – Live Broadcast on Hot 107.9

Check out some LIVE action with Reec and the Hotshots!

