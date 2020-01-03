CLOSE
DaBaby Detained In Miami, 2nd Time In Two Weeks [VIDEO]

DaBaby - Birthday Bash 2019

Source: ATLPics.net / Radio One Digital

DaBaby was detained in Miami for questioning in a robbery Thursday, after a video surfaced on social media of a man claiming DaBaby and his crew were robbing a man as filmed it. It’s unclear if the men in the video are associated with the famed Charlotte rapper. According to TMZ, seven officers pulled up on DaBaby, put him in handcuffs and took into Police headquarters. This is the second time DaBaby has been arrested in the past 2 weeks. He was recently arrested after performing in his hometown and cited for a marijuana violation. DaBaby claims he is being targeted by police every time he comes back to Charlotte.

Check out the video below…

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ARREST

 

 

 

