Carolina Herrera Is Expanding Her Fashion Brand Up To A Size 20

Plus size women often have limited selections in term of fashion. Not just in style or silhouette, but also in brand. Many plus size women will see elaborate designs or beautiful gowns on the red carpet; however, the accessibility of the clothes are next to none. Even for powerhouse celebs like Lizzo, if they wear a piece like Valentino or Gucci, it is always custom made. Fashion and their fight against fat women have been a bit of smoke and mirrors. You will see diversity in the runway, but not in stores. Commitment to making fashion accessible to all, but it’s only mumus, kaftans, ruffles, and flowers. Well, Carolina Herrera is making a stand on the side of inclusion and is now offering clothing for plus size women via 11 Honoré.

Herrera joins 131 other high end brands on the site that have made a commitment to high end offerings for plus size women. 11 Honoré describes themselves as “a size-inclusive shopping site that for the first time ever, gives more women the option to experience the best designer clothing and celebrate and honor their bodies, beauty and style.” They offer clothing from designers like Christian Siriano (who most famously dressed Leslie Jones when she complained that no fashion designer wanted to dress her tall frame), Naeem Khan, Jason Wu, and other designers that are known for the quality of their threads and adorned by everyone from Michelle Obama to Oprah to Issa Rae.

We love to see more and more brands joining in inclusion and giving plus size women options in their clothing selection. It’s frustrating to see something on the red carpet and then not be able to access it in your size (coming from personal experience). Prices for Carolina Herrera’s pieces start at $1,690.00 and go up to $3,990.00. While that may seem expensive, this is quality clothing and pieces that will last you a long time.

Keep clicking to see all the options from 11 Honoré and our Fashion and Beauty Director, Danielle James‘ favorite piece from the new collection.

Carolina Herrera Is Expanding Her Fashion Brand Up To A Size 20 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Danielle James Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: