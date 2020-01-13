Roddy Ricch Has The No. 1 Album & Song In The Country

Roddy Ricch‘s “The Box beat out Justin Bieber‘s comeback single “Yummy” to secure the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The Compton rapper’s big single from his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial brought in 68.2 million U.S. streams and 11,000 digital song sales in the week ending Jan. 9.

Bieber’s “Yummy” garnered 29.3 million streams and 71,000 sales in its first week out, according to Billboard.

On top of that, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial returns to the top of the Billboard albums chart, making Roddy the first artist to simultaneously have both the No. 1 song and No. 1 album this decade. It’s also the first debut rap album since The Game’s The Documentary to return to the top spot after its debut.

Billboard 200: #1(+1) @RoddyRicch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial 97,000 (426,000 total units). *re-peak; second week at #1* — chart data (@chartdata) January 13, 2020

.@RoddyRicch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' is the first debut rap album to return to the #1 spot on the US albums chart since The Game's 'The Documentary' 15 years ago. — chart data (@chartdata) January 11, 2020

Now we just await the official video for “The Box.”

