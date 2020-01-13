CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Roddy Ricch Has The No. 1 Album & Song In The Country

Roddy Ricch | New Heat

Source: Warner Music / Warner Music

Roddy Ricch‘s “The Box beat out Justin Bieber‘s comeback single “Yummy” to secure the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The Compton rapper’s big single from his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial brought in 68.2 million U.S. streams and 11,000 digital song sales in the week ending Jan. 9.

Bieber’s “Yummy” garnered 29.3 million streams and 71,000 sales in its first week out, according to Billboard.

On top of that, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial returns to the top of the Billboard albums chart, making Roddy the first artist to simultaneously have both the No. 1 song and No. 1 album this decade. It’s also the first debut rap album since The Game’s The Documentary to return to the top spot after its debut.

Now we just await the official video for “The Box.”

RELATED: New Heat For Your Playlist: Roddy Ricch

RELATED: See The Full Nominations For The 2020 Grammy Awards

RELATED: The 2019 XXL Freshmen Cover Is Here And It’s Got People Talking–Is This The Best In Recent Years?

Roddy Ricch Has The No. 1 Album & Song In The Country  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close