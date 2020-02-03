The Hot Spot: Kanye West Discusses The Evils Of Music, Lil Wayne Disses Drake & More [VIDEO]

Drake and Lil Wayne used to be great friends, but they became distant over time due to business disagreements. When recently asked about Drake, Lil Wayne threw a bunch of shade. In fact, some of the same shade Kanye West went on a rant about regarding the music industry and its evil ways.

In other news, Jay Z and Beyonce didn’t stand up (or kneel) at last night’s Super Bowl and followers are perplexed by the meaning. Was it a statement or a mood? Brat’s got the tea below!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 17 hours ago

