CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

The Hot Spot: Kanye West Discusses The Evils Of Music, Lil Wayne Disses Drake & More [VIDEO]

Drake and Lil Wayne used to be great friends, but they became distant over time due to business disagreements. When recently asked about Drake, Lil Wayne threw a bunch of shade. In fact, some of the same shade Kanye West went on a rant about regarding the music industry and its evil ways. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In other news, Jay Z and Beyonce didn’t stand up (or kneel) at last night’s Super Bowl and followers are perplexed by the meaning. Was it a statement or a mood? Brat’s got the tea below! 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

 

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

The Hot Spot: Kanye West Discusses The Evils Of Music, Lil Wayne Disses Drake & More [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close