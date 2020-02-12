CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Off The Market: Mya Got Married In A Secret Ceremony [PHOTOS]

Mya

Source: Nagina Lane / iONEDigital

Congrats to Mya!

Apparently, the “Case Of The Ex” singer has not only moved on to keeping her relationships a secret, the 40-year-old beauty secretly got married in Seychelles off the coast of Africa!

Per TMZ, Mya walked down the aisle back in December in an intimate ceremony and her photos in the beach wedding look absolutely STUNNING.

It’s Mya’s first trip down the aisle and we can’t help but wish nothing but blessings to her and her secret new beau. See more photos of Mya’s dress below.

RELATED: #GirlsCruise: Mya Is Still Fine , Lil Kim’s Boots, Chilli Is Boring &amp; B.Simone &amp; Pretty Vee Are Just Happy To Be On The Yacht

RELATED: Mya Swears By These Beauty Secrets &amp; They Won’t Break The Bank

RELATED: Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In New “Damage” Music Video

IMAGE CREDIT: TMZ

Off The Market: Mya Got Married In A Secret Ceremony [PHOTOS]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close