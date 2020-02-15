Packed House To For a “Game Against Violence”!

Douglas County parents, students, notables and educators came out in droves to pack Stewart Middle School’s gymnasium to capacity on Saturday January 18th. The occasion was to honor Dr. MLK Jr’s legacy, with a free and fun day to promote community and non violence with the draw being a celebrity basketball game starring Hot 107.9’s Reec Swiney (Midday’s),the hot 107.9 Hot Shots Celeb Team Vs. a team of some of Douglasville’s recognizable community advocates and emerging artist.

There where youth performances, award presentations and key moments were taken to recognize the men and women behind the day as well as the work they do all year long. There was also a performance by social media phenoms “The Lit Twins” and music by Hot 107’9’s DJ Geronimo.

