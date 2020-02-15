CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Real Hair Girl Ish: All The Times Megan Thee Stallion’s Hair Was Goals AF

KYS Women's Appreciation Concert

Source: Abrielle Williams / AbbyThaHomie

Megan Thee Stallion is nothing short of a talented, eclectic mega star on the rise! Her bars are fire. Her style is crazy. And the hair…it’s just next level.

When it comes to the hair game, Meg may be on another level than a lot of her peers. It’s like, she can rock any color, texture or style and make it look flawless AF. One Twitter user wrote: “i was just daydreaming earlier today abt what megan thee stallion would with short hair and now look omg,,,,,megan if you’re reading this thank you and i am free to hang out any time.”

The girls are inspired by Megan’s flexible wig game. But don’t sleep! Her natural hair is just as flawless and goals giving.

For Black women, our hair is our crown. It’s an extension of our personality and mood at any particular point in time. And for Megan, we have her hairstylist and frieeeeeen Jonathan to thank for her gorgeous hair moments.

 

In honor of the hot girl turning 25 today, let’s take a look back at some of her bestest hair moments that made us drool.

Real Hair Girl Ish: All The Times Megan Thee Stallion’s Hair Was Goals AF  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close