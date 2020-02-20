CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Dwyane Wade Is Proud To Be Married Because Of This…. [VIDEO]

Yet another reason to root for the Wades.

Dwyane Wade is spilling all of his love for Gabrielle Union in a recent interview where he shares that the thing he loves most about the actress is that she is her own boss!

In other celebrity news, Blue Ivy is a boss herself.. in the music game! The daughter of Jay Z and Beyonce boasts a million followers on Spotify. Did you know that?

Lastly, Gary rounds out his tea with a big reveal from Rob Kardashian but you’ll have to watch the video above to hear that spillage!

Gary’s Tea: Dwyane Wade Is Proud To Be Married Because Of This…. [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

