CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Gary Is Still Upset With B. Smith’s Husband [VIDEO]

With the news of B. Smith’s passing coming down, Gary couldn’t help but bring up how upset he was over the story about B. Smith’s husband having his girlfriend living in their home. According to Eva, the couple agreed to this but Gary isn’t having it!

In other celebrity news, Cardi B is accused of viciously attacking a security guard and calling her a racial slur.

Check out these stories and more in the video above.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Gary Is Still Upset With B. Smith’s Husband [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close