Gary’s Tea: Kenya Moore’s Marriage Crumbled Before Our Eyes [VIDEO]

Kenya Moore is without a doubt a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” villain but its hard not to feel bad for the former beauty during this season of the popular TV series.

In other celebrity news, Gary with Da Tea has the latest on all of Wendy Williams dating rumors and the interesting topic of whether rich people should leave money behind for their children.

Check this all out above!

