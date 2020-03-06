CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Nina Parker Is Out As Host Of Love And Hip Hop Reunions And This Former RHOA Star Is In

TV host and personality Nina Parker is moving on from hosting Love and Hip Hop reunions and handing over the reins to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan.

The news was announced this week as the cast of Love and Hip Hop: Miami came together to film the reunion, but this time, with Jordan at the helm. She shared the news with fans, saying, “It’s official! Your girl is hosting @LoveAndHipHop #LHHReunion.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Jordan, who was formerly a star on RHOA Season 7 adds this opportunity to an already full plate. She is presently also the host of a Fox Soul talk show called Out Loud with Claudia Jordan. She is excited about taking on hosting duties though, noting on Instagram that she’s “grateful.” Plus, as a former reality star with RHOA and TV One’s short-lived The Next:15, she just might be the best person to handle the chaos that the Love and Hip Hop franchises can be.

She is taking over for Parker, who was the host of every reunion for the VH1 franchise since 2015. She took over for the likes of Oscar-winner Mo’Nique, radio personality Angie Martinez, comedian Sommore, and show creator Mona Scott-Young, who all took on hosting duties for the reunions for a short time.

She didn’t share a formal statement about her departure from the reunions, likely because she had dealt with her share of critics of how she was handling things as a host. She did, however, make it clear that she’s busy hosting the daily E! News show Nightly Pop these days, which is preceded by the hit entertainment show Daily Pop. When a follower asked her about why she’s giving up her hosting chair with Love and Hip Hop she replied, “you see me on this set don’t you chile!!” She also told another inquisitive follower asking why she’s done with LHHH reunions, “I couldn’t this time babe! My show here films every night now!”

Based on this new gig and recent posts, it’s clear Parker is happy to be moving on:

 

As for Jordan, you can see how she does when she debuts as reunion host when the Love and Hip Hop: Miami reunion airs, likely near the end of March.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Claudia Jordan's Birthday Celebration At Gold Room

Claudia Jordan's Birthday Celebrations! [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Claudia Jordan's Birthday Celebrations! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Claudia Jordan’s Birthday Celebrations! [PHOTOS]

Claudia Jordan's Birthday Celebrations! [PHOTOS]

Nina Parker Is Out As Host Of Love And Hip Hop Reunions And This Former RHOA Star Is In  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close