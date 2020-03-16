Here Is A List Of Everything Closed In Atlanta Due To Coronavirus

The coronavirus has hit America like a true wrecking ball, closing establishments all across the country. Schools, offices, restaurants, even whole states have completely shut down and Atlanta’s businesses are no different. Below is a list of everything closed in Atlanta due to the coronavirus.

CLOSED/CANCELLED

Check each venue/event website or Facebook page for updates.

17th Annual Jobs Fair at the Georgia International Convention Center Postponed; WAS scheduled for March 27

African American Male Wellness Walk Postponed, along with other public events hosted by the Morehouse School of Medicine

American Craft Show

Atlanta Opera

Atlanta Airport Some retail establishments and restaurants are intermittently closed

Atlanta Beltline Most programming and events have been postponed, including the Atlanta Beltline Northside 5K scheduled for April 4

Atlanta Botanical Garden Closed through March 30



Atlanta History Center Currently closed through the end of the month; possible closure extension.



Atlanta Science Festival (WAS scheduled for March 21)

Alliance Theatre All remaining performances in the 2019-2020 season have been suspended

Atlanta Home Show (WAS scheduled for March 20-22) Advanced Ticketholders may use their tickets at the Fall Atlanta Home Show (September 11to 13), North Atlanta Home Show (February 12 to 14, 2021) or 2021 Atlanta Home Show (March 19 to 21, 2021)



Bloody Mary Festival Rescheduled from March 15 to July 26



Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival and 5K (WAS scheduled for March 28 and 29)

Callanwolde Eggstravaganza Family Egg Hunt (WAS scheduled for April 11)

Chattahoochee Nature Center All community and school programs have been cancelled or postponed through March 30

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

College Football Hall of Fame Currently closed for one week (min)



Cobb Galleria AND Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center Closed March 16 through March 31. All events scheduled during that time are cancelled or postponed.

Colony Square 2020 Spring Juried Art Exhibit Tannery Row Artist Colony Cancelled; more information to come



· Dad’s Garage

o Carnival fundraiser pushed to late summer

· Dental Dash at Dawn for the Developmentally Disabled

o WAS scheduled for Saturday, March 21

· Ebenezer Baptist Church

o Canceling Sunday services and moving to online services.

Fox Theatre All performances have been cancelled for coming weeks and may extend beyond March 27.



High Museum of Art Includes all events and programs.



· Georgia Tech Cognitive Aging Conference

o Postponed

· Gwinnett County Public Libraries

o Libraries are closing March 16 through March 30.

· HBCU Heroes’ Sports and STEM Camps 2020

o Postponed

· Hinman Dental Annual Meeting

Hunger Walk Atlanta 2020 (WAS scheduled for March 15)

John Lewis 80 th Birthday Party

Birthday Party Kenny Chesney concert (WAS scheduled for May 16)

Luck of Avalon

· NAACP Civil Rights and Training Institute

o Postponed until further notice

NPR Postponing live tapings of Ask Me Another and Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! through April 3.

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Current programming has been suspended through March 31



· Sewa International festival

o Holi festival organizers have cancelled

South Broad Street Market Launch Postponed indefinitely



State Farm Arena events Erykah Badu/Common and André Rieu concerts scheduled for this past weekend were cancelled.



· St. Patrick’s Day

o Atlanta and Savannah cancel St. Patrick’s Day festival and parades

SweetWater 420 Fest (WAS scheduled for April 24 to 26) May be postponed or cancelled

Tour deCatur (WAS scheduled for March 14)

World of Coca-Cola Tentatively scheduled to reopen March 30



Zac Brown Band Spring ‘The Owl’ Tour

Zoo Atlanta Currently closed through March 31



LOCAL COURTS AND CITY OFFICES

Atlanta City Hall: City facilities including City Hall and the Municipal Court will be closed to the public starting Monday. Emergency Response & Trash Pick-up remain operational. For emergencies, call ‪911, but all other services are available through the city’s 311 system (dial 3-1-1)

City of Atlanta: State of the City Address has been postponed.

City of Brookhaven: A city hall employee has tested positive for coronavirus. Brookhaven City Hall will be closed until March 30.

City of College Park: All engagement with City Hall is by appointment only. All recreation and cultural programs are canceled until further notice.

City of Sandy Springs: Public facilities are now closed to the public.

Cobb County SPLOST open houses: Canceled for the rest of March.

Dunwoody City Hall: City Hall will be closed to the public until March 30.

Georgia Chamber of Commerce: Georgia Chamber postpones upcoming events.

Henry County Courts: All Henry County courts are currently closed to the public. The District Attorney’s Office, Solicitor’s Office and clerk’s office remain open for phone calls and emails.

Sandy Springs Police Department: Headquarters is closed to the general public until further notice.

SPORTING EVENTS

Atlanta United and MLS are suspending games over coronavirus concerns.

The NBA announced late Wednesday, March 11 that it has suspended the season. Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

NCAA cancels all spring and winter championships.

Major League Baseball is delaying the start of the season by at least two weeks. All Braves spring training games are canceled.

NASCAR has announced that racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be postponed.

Augusta National said the Masters will not be held April 9-12.

Also On Hot 107.9: