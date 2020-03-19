CLOSE
Mayor Bottoms Closes Restaurants, Clubs, Bars And Gathering Establishments

Downtown Atlanta, Georgia

Source: WIN-Initiative / Getty

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has ordered the city to close all gathering establishments in the city of Atlanta due to concerns of the spread of the coronvirus. This includes, but not limited to restaurants, bars, nightclubs, private social clubs, fitness centers, gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades.

In a tweet, the mayor shared a copy of her executive order stating, “To help assist restaurants with providing take out take service, I have signed an Executive Order suspending towing and booting of vehicles in the City’s right of way.” The order will go into affect 12am Friday morning. Check out her tweet below…

 

