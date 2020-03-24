10 Habits You Can Create During Quarantine That Will Make You Better When It’s Done

Being quarantined in your home for weeks because of the coronavirus can be a driving force for cabin fever. This can drive some bad habits that can affect you later on. To break those bad habits you’ve started, we’ve created a list of 10 habits that you can create that’ll be beneficial once this outbreak is over.

RELATED: 5 Businesses You Can Start During Social Distancing

1. Wash your hands and your body

If you weren’t washing your hands and your body on a daily basis before the outbreak of the virus, you should start now. Washing your hands and body is a key factor in staying healthy. In addition, it prevents you from getting viruses. According to the CDC, washing your hands can reduce respiratory infections by 16%. They say cleanliness is next to godliness, so please take heed and stay clean.

Example: Set a timer for every 3-4 hours as a reminder to wash your hands. Remember you have to wash them for 20 seconds, so sing songs such as “No Scrubs,” “Ms. Jackson,” and even Cardi B’s viral Coronavirus Rant Remix.

2. Take your vitamin C

We know that Vitamin C is vital for helping boost our immune system but it is also a great prevention for other health scares that will help you once this outbreak is over. Vitamin C can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases, helps regulate your blood pressure levels, lower your risk of heart disease, prevents gout, help with those who have iron deficiencies, and helps with your memory. Remember when you’re taking your vitamin C you’re not just boosting your immune system for the virus but also taking care of your body in other areas.

Example: Make it a habit to take Vitamin C supplements such as airborne, nature made, and even Gummy’s. Also here’s a list of foods that you can eat that contain Vitamin C that’ll be beneficial for your diet.

Guava

Strawberries

Cantaloupe

Papaya

Bell Pepper

Orange Juice

Kale

Broccoli

Mango

Tomato Juice

3. Create a positive affirmation board

Remaining positive during this outbreak will keep you in good spirits. Each day you feel sad or depressed from cabin fever, jot down positive affirmations and create a board to put them on. This will create another activity for you while you’re home and it’ll help change the atmosphere of what’s around you. Speaking positive things into existence results in positive outcomes.

Example: You can utilize all your old magazines or print out positive quotes from your home computer and glue them on a poster board. Pinterest has several ideas on how you would like your board to look like and they also have quotes you can utilize for your board.

4. Cultivate Family Dinner Conversations

We’ve let work, social media, online games, TV and mobile devices distance us from real family time at the dinner table. Knowing more about others’ versus your own isn’t healthy. Sitting down at the dinner table to discuss your family’s day and answering questions your children may have can easily bring comfort to your home.

Example: You can create a box of questions and have each family member pull one from the box to answer. You can categorize your questions based on certain needs you feel your family needs to discuss.

5. Yoga/Exercise

Doing yoga and exercising during this time is the best way to stay active. I know many of us made our new year’s commitment to exercise more but have broken it after the first two weeks of the new year. Well, now is the time for you to get back to your resolution and stay fit. Summer will be here sooner than you know it, so utilize this extra time to get your body right for it.

Example: Alexa has great 5 minute workouts to your habit started. Just tell her to “enable 5 minute workouts.”

6. Reading

Reading is a fundamental bottom line. Reading develops our thoughts, teaches us lessons, and keeps our mind active. Keep your mind active by reading a book. There are so many good reads that you can finally take advantage of now that you have this down time.

Example: Make a list of 2-3 books to read a week. As you continuously make that a habit, see if you can read at least 5 books a week. Create a goal for the amount of books you want to read during this time.

7. Taking necessary naps/rest

Before this outbreak, the reality was no one was really getting 8 hours of sleep. Let alone taking naps. Now that your quarantine you can finally set a routine of getting the proper rest that your body needs.

Example: Make it a habit to create a consistent sleep schedule. Devote throughout your day your nap time and the time you need to go to bed so you can get those 8 hours

8. Finally, make that monthly budget

With the economic challenges we are facing, we have no other choice but to stretch our financial resources to save money. This is the time to create that financial budget that you’ve been putting off.

Example: For those who bank with a credit union such as Navy Federal Credit Union, they have a budget planner tool that is available for you to use and it’ll export your data to a spreadsheet. The nerd wallet has an actual budget worksheet you can fill out for free.

9. Meditate, read the bible, pray and other aspects that help with your spiritual needs

For those who read the bible, Psalms 91:9-11 and Matthew 11:22-27 will help give you spiritual assurance that God is going to provide for you during these trying times.

For those who meditate, sit still and recenter your focus. Playing tranquil music or ocean waves will help keep your mind at ease.

For those who pray, pray that for divine peace, faith, and clarity upon your family and our country.

Example: If you have the bible app, they have plans and meditations on there for you to follow along. In addition, you can utilize the calm app or set your time for 20 minutes of meditation time.

10. Drink Water

Drinking water is a great detox for those quarantine snacks you have been eating. Also, drinking water helps with clear skin, cushion for sensitive tissues, lubricates joints, regulates body temperature, good for weight loss, prevents kidney damage and much more. Drink 8 glasses of water a day and see how much better you’ll feel.

Example: You can make a habit of drinking water soon as you wake-up and before you go to bed. Also, consider drinking Alkaline water. Alkaline water helps with your immune system as well and contains a ph level of 8 or 9.

Words by Kinyana Mccoy

Also On Hot 107.9: