Not Again! Here’s Why NeNe Leakes Cussed Out #RHOA Producer During Trip

NeNe Leakes’ loogie-gate wasn’t the only drama on Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” During the cast trip to Greece, an angry NeNe snapped at a show producer after they tried to stop her from storming off while filming.

Kandi and Cynthia were trying to lighten the mood at a Grecian goddess themed outing that included a Greek tragedy centered around NeNe and Kenya’s feud when things went down. NeNe was none too pleased by the idea of watching the ladies role-play her feud with Kenya, so she got up to leave.

When a producer asked her where she was going, however, that set Nene off.

“Listen, who the f— do you think you are?” said NeNe to the producer. “Like, you ain’t going to guard me and tell me what to do! “I ain’t got time to listen to this bulls—. I don’t give a damn,” Leakes said. “I don’t have to be here for it. Let me mind my business, let me go to the bathroom.”

“I’m going in the house. Listen, don’t f— with me,” she yelled. “I’m for real.”

She then said she was going back to her room to pack and go home.

“She’s terrified to see herself and the monster she’s been to me this entire trip,” said Kenya about NeNe leaving.

NeNe’s since spoken on her behavior on the RHOA aftershow and said that she was done playing nice with Kenya because she continuously extended olive branches Kenya’s way and they weren’t received.

“What I can tell you for sure is I extended many olive branches and she was not interested in receiving any of them,” said NeNe recalling how she complimented Kenya even after their big blowup.

“I was not interested in sitting there listening to Kandi and Cynthia who are her friends who are supporting her trying to act out anything that involves me. I was not here for it—goodbye!”

Oh brother.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when we’ll see Kenya and NeNe hash out their differences at the RHOA reunion. Not only has it been postponed but Andy Cohen has tested positive for the coronavirus.

What do YOU think about all this Kenya/NeNe drama???

