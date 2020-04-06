CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Postponed: Teddy Riley Tells Why The Epic Instagram Battle With Babyface Has Been Pushed Back

As the quarantine continues and as everyone continues to try to remain entertained, two titans are set to battle live on Instagram—but who knows when it’ll happen. After Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s battle set social media ablaze, everyone went crazy for D-Nice’s #ClubQuarantine, and other battles like The Dream Vs. Sean Garrett and last night’s T-Pain Vs. Lil Jon.

Now today, Sunday, April 5, everyone should be preparing to see Babyface and Teddy Riley engage in an epic Uncle-ish faceoff.

Swizz and Timbaland who’ve been working together on organizing the battles recently announced that the two music moguls would go head to head.

“This is one of the iconic moments me & [Timbaland] have been working on!” Swizz announced on Instagram. “[This] Sunday will go down in the history books! Once again, VERZUZ made it happen! See you Sunday 6 PM EST on @teddyriley1 Live.”

Unfortunately, however, it’s been pushed back, with little explanation just assurance that “we’ll understand later” and a note that neither one of them backed out.

“The date is changed but keep your outfits on deck because the new date is coming back ASAP and we’re taking the quality to the next levels for these 2 Kings #VERZUZ !!!!!!! @timbaland let’s go !!!!” Swizz captioned the postponement photo. “You will understand later trust me!!!!! Nobody backed out FYI !!!”

WELP!

Teddy Riley went live on Instagram with radio personality, Charlamagne Tha God to address exactly why the battle has been postponed.

Were YOU looking forward to seeing Teddy Riley VS. Babyface??? When do you think the battle will happen???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Postponed: Teddy Riley Tells Why The Epic Instagram Battle With Babyface Has Been Pushed Back  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

