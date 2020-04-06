CLOSE
Headkrack’s Hip Hop Spot: Is Tekashi 6ix9ine Already On The Gram Trolling?! [VIDEO]

Well after being released just a few days ago, it looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine may already back to his trolling ways after making a comment under a post on Instagram post discussing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is encouraging people to rat on others who aren’t following the city’s stay-at-home order.

 

 

“Coming to the rescue” commented the verified page, and has just under 22,000 comments under comment. It looks like the trolling may be coming sooner than some thought.

In other hip-hop news, Joe Budden had Drake pop up on him during his IG Live, and quickly had the internet talking after Jada Fire hopped on and shot her shot confessing her love for Drake. Drake then was quick to comment back to her, but I don’t think it’s what she was hoping for!

 

 

Catch up with everything you missed from this weekend with Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot! Download our mobile app so you can stream us live every morning!

