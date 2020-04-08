CLOSE
Janelle Monáe Stars In Amazon Prime’s ‘Homecoming’ Season 2 Trailer

Amazon Prime's 'Homecoming' Season 2

The first season of Amazon Prime‘s Homecoming starred Julia Roberts and the homie from If Beale Street Could Talk (Stephan James) and it was a-ight. Season 2 ups the ante and the new teaser trailer features its star, singer/songwriter and accomplished actress Janelle Monáe.

Season 2 is a whole new story (well, mystery), and it looks entertainingly weird.

Monáe’s wakes up adrift on a rowboat that’s drifting in a lake, with no recollection of how she got there and who she is. Okay, we’re sold.

Finding out what is going on will lead her to the Geist Group, which if you saw Season 1 guarantees all type of f*ckery will be afoot.

In the first season, Geist was behind the Homecoming Initiative that was supposed to help soldiers deal with PTSD, but they turned out to not really be about what they touted. James returns in his role as Walter Cruz, who participated in the aforementioned Homecoming Initiative. Also returning is Hong Chau as Audrey Temple (you’ll surely remember her as Lady Trieu from HBO’s Watchmen), while Oscar-winner Chris Cooper joins the cast as Leonard Geist, the company’s founder.

Homecoming Season 2 premieres May 22, 2020. Check out the trailer below.

