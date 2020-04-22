With most of us dealing with life in quarantine, we are having to get more and more creative with how we spend our time indoors. People have learned new talents, spent more time talking to family, and played games! Well, for a teenager in Virginia, a game of hide-and-seek went a little too far.

According to NBC News, 18-year-old Amari Dancy was playing with her younger relatives Sunday. She decided to hide in the washing machine then, she got stuck. A cousin found her and alerted other adults, who then called for help.

Darcy told NBC news, “We already had hid underneath the bed, in the closet, and we couldn’t go down into the basement. So, I was like ‘Oh, OK, let’s just hide in the washer machine.”

First responders responded to the call and were able to make enough space to pull Dancy out of the machine. The whole expereince was caught on camera. Check it out below.

We’re glad Amari got out safe!

Quarantine Struggles: Teen Gets Stuck In Washing Machine While Playing Hide-And-Seek was originally published on radionowindy.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 22 hours ago

