Behind The Scenes: Whitney Houston Biopic Gets The Green Light From Houston Estate

The creator behind "The Photograph" is set to direct.

A biopic about the beloved singer Whitney Houston has been approved by the Houston estate, kicking things into full gear.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, influential music producer Clive Davis is planning the movie with the estate and the flick is set to be called I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The script for the movie will be penned by Anthony McCarten, who wrote the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The director for the film will be Stella Meghie, who wrote the romance movie The Photograph, starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield. 

Davis will produce along with Pat Houston on behalf of the Houston Estate. With the estate’s backing, the movie will be able to utilize Houston’s music catalog. There is no distribution company tied to the film yet.

Whitney Houston died in 2012 at age 48. She was a celebrated star and is constantly listed as one of the greatest singers of all time with songs like “I Will Always Love You” and “Saving All My Love for You.” She was also known for dance anthems like “How Will I Know” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.

Houston spread her talents to the world of cinema as well thanks to starring roles in movies like The Bodyguard and Waiting to Exhale. Houston even had a hand in producing by helping projects like Cinderella starring Brandy and The Princess Diaries starring Anne Hathaway come to life.

Houston continues to be sorely missed and hopefully, her legacy will live on with this upcoming movie.

Behind The Scenes: Whitney Houston Biopic Gets The Green Light From Houston Estate  was originally published on globalgrind.com

